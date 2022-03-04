3 killed, 2 injured in fiery collision along busy DeKalb County road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people are dead and two others injured after a fiery crash in DeKalb County shut down all lanes at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Road Thursday night.

Fire officials responded to the scene at around 9 p.m. According to investigators, a van and a sedan collided and the sedan caught fire, trapping and killing the driver along with two other passengers inside the vehicle.

Two people who were in the van at the time of the crash managed to survive, and were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

“We had heavy fire involvement in the vehicle that we extinguished and then we found the three fatalities,” DeKalb County Fire Assistant Chief Tremayne McMurray said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

