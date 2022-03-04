Advertisement

3 killed, 2 injured in fiery collision along busy DeKalb County road

Three people are dead and two others injured after a fiery crash in DeKalb County shut down all lanes at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Rd and Snapfinger Rd.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people are dead and two others injured after a fiery crash in DeKalb County shut down all lanes at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Road Thursday night.

Fire officials responded to the scene at around 9 p.m. According to investigators, a van and a sedan collided and the sedan caught fire, trapping and killing the driver along with two other passengers inside the vehicle.

Two people who were in the van at the time of the crash managed to survive, and were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

“We had heavy fire involvement in the vehicle that we extinguished and then we found the three fatalities,” DeKalb County Fire Assistant Chief Tremayne McMurray said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash along I-85 northbound leaves 3 people dead, all lanes closed
Remembering victims of COVID-19 in Georgia
Georgians remember those lost to COVID-19
Ciera helps CBS46 deliver the weather
CBS46 attends career day at Barack & Michelle Obama Academy
Credit: Jamie Kelly
Kids in Cumming start community lemonade stand to help refugees in Ukraine
CBS46 speaks with a mental health and wellness expert on how to talk to kids about the war in...
Tips for talking to kids about the war in Ukraine