3 dead following crash along I-85 northbound near 17th Street

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use the Buford Spring Connector to Buford Highway as an alternative route.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people are dead following a crash near the I-75/I-85 connector, the Georgia Department of Transportation confirms.

It happened just after 4 a.m. According to police, a vehicle rear ended a tractor trailer along I-85 northbound just past 17th Street at Buford Highway. Three people were killed in the crash. The tractor trailer driver was not injured.

It comes hours after three people were killed and two others were injured in a collision along Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Road in DeKalb County.

All lanes were blocked off until 7:15 a.m. as first responders work to clear the scene.

The ramp from I-75 south to I-85 was also shut down and has since reopened.

All lanes on I-85 northbound have been shut down following a crash just past 17th Street at Buford Highway.(CBS46/WGCL)

Details surrounding what led up to the crash remain limited. CBS46 has learned that one person was arrested while trying to get past the road blocks.

This is a developing story. CBS46 has a crew on scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.

