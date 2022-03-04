Accused Wendy’s arsonists plead not guilty

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people accused of setting fire to a fast-food restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed entered not guilty pleas Friday.

John Wade, Natalie White, and Chisom Kingston waived their appearance at an arraignment hearing on their arson charges.

In the days that followed the June 12, 2020, killing of Rayshard Brooks, protesters surrounded the Wendy’s in southeast Atlanta where it happened. Police backed off and soon, the restaurant, already boarded up from having its windows knocked out, was set on fire.

A few weeks ago, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Wade, White, and Kingston.

At Friday’s hearing, only one of the three defendants appeared with an attorney – both via Zoom to enter the plea.

Both Wade’s attorney and White’s attorney filed the waiver ahead of time.

White is the woman Rayshard Brooks told police he was headed to see when he fell asleep in the drive-thru of the Wendy’s. During his 30-minute encounter with the officers, Brooks was evaluated for DUI.

Just as the officers were trying to cuff him and take him in, he struggled with them, knocking one of them to the ground, taking his Taser. When he turned back and pointed the Taser at the officer who was chasing him, the officer shot and killed him.

The criminal case against that now former officer, Garrett Rolfe, continues to work its way through the court system with a special prosecutor assigned to the case.

