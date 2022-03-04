Entire Tybee Island beach could become smoke-free

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A section of Tybee Island’s beach has been a smoke-free zone for nearly two years.

Now, some in the community are advocating for the entire beach to be smoke-free.

Before any decisions can be made the city wants to hear from you. Starting Monday, the city is opening a 30-day public comment period.

City officials say by April they hope to have gathered enough information from the community to take a vote.

“We’re at the situation where it’s either the whole beach or none,” said Tim Arnold, with Fight Dirty Tybee.

Arnold has spent years advocating for a smoke-free beach. In May 2020, the city voted on a pilot program to make the area between 14th and 16th streets smoke-free. In 2021, they renewed the program. While Arnold said this is a step in the right direction, he says putting a smoking ban on the whole beach would be more effective.

“It’s much easier to enforce, it’s easier to put signs up, communication isn’t confusing to visitors and a lot of people really want a smoke-free beach experience,” Arnold said.

The renewed program is set to expire this May, so the community’s chance to speak up about what they’d like to see happen next is now.

“We’re confident that the Tybee residents that are heard over the next month will overwhelmingly want a smoke free beach,” Arnold said.

The comment period is open to everyone, both residents and non-residents. City officials say since the ban went into effect they’ve heard a lot of positive feedback, but …

“We want to know, does everyone feel that way? Is it just a small vocal few,” Tybee Island Assistant City Manager Michelle Owens said.

Arnold says during their beach cleanups they pick up cigarette butts by the thousands.

“70 percent of what we find is smoking-related in terms of trash on the beach,” Arnold said.

Arnold says if the council doesn’t approve a smoke-free beach.

“We’re going to take some time off. We’re going to make the problem obvious for them. If they’re not seeing it, they will if we don’t pick it up. We’re tired of enabling the city,” he said.

There will be three ways people can participate in the public comment period. There will be a Zoom meeting on March 15, an in-person meeting on March 22 and a survey on the city’s website that’ll be posted on Monday.

There is one other topic up for discussion during the public comment period. The city wants to know if people would like a traffic speed camera to be put up in the vicinity of TIMA on Butler Avenue. The city says they do see a lot of speeding in the school zone. Police patrol it now, but the city says the cameras would free up police to patrol elsewhere.

