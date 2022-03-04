FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to the weekend; Rain next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The workweek ends with more dry and pleasant weather on Friday. It will not reach record highs again this afternoon but it will be very nice with highs in the low to mid 70s. Expect a few clouds late in the day before clouds thicken overnight.

Friday Pollen Count (CBS46)

FRIDAY FORECAST

High Temperature: 74°

Normal High Temperature: 63°

Chance of rain: 0%

Friday Forecast (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect nice weather on Saturday. It may be cloudy in the early to mid-morning before the clouds thin out midday and afternoon. Highs will be near 70 in east Georgia and closer to 80 in west Georgia. Atlanta should be in the low to mid 70s.

Record highs possible Sunday and Monday (CBS46)

Record high temperatures are possible Sunday and Monday. It will be mostly sunny and near 80 on Sunday in Atlanta. It will stay very warm on Monday ahead of a cold front that brings showers and cooler weather in the midweek. We still have a First Alert for showers with possible thunderstorms late Monday into early Tuesday.

First Alert Monday Night for showers/t-storms (CBS46)

It looks mainly dry on Tuesday before rain returns in the midweek. We have a new First Alert for rain on Wednesday. It will be much cooler with temps in the 50s to low 60s.

First Alert for rain on Wednesday (CBS46)

