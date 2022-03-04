First Alert Forecast: Warm & dry this weekend, First Alert Monday & Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see increasing clouds tonight, as lows drop to the upper 50s. The clouds will remain off and on Saturday, with higher humidity. Even with the added clouds cover and higher humidity, Saturday will be warm with highs reaching the mid 70s. Temperatures continue to climb Sunday, with record-breaking heat in the forecast. Major changes moves in Monday night as a cold front approaches North Georgia.

Saturday Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm.

High: 76

Normal High: 63

Chance of rain: Light mist/drizzle possible in far East Georgia, otherwise it will be dry.

What you need to know:

The warm weather continues Monday, as highs again warm to near 80. There is a First Alert Monday evening for scattered rain and possible thunderstorms.

Rain and Storms Monday (CBS46)

Showers arrive in the afternoon, with scattered rain and possible thunderstorms Monday Evening. Behind the front, much cooler temperatures move into North Georgia. Highs Tuesday will only warm to the 60s.

We briefly dry out Thursday, before another system brings additional rain and possible storms Wednesday. This system will bring the possibility of heavy downpours and some strong/severe storms, especially south of I-20. Stay with CBS46 for updates.

First Alert Monday & Wednesday (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.