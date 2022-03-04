Fort Stewart soldiers prepare for deployment to Europe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. soldiers are continuing to deploy to Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some having barely a week’s notice.

Dozens of soldiers from the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, boarded a charter flight yesterday to Germany.

Overall, Fort Stewart is deploying around 3,800 of the 7,000 total U.S. soldiers who are going to Europe.

For many soldiers, this is their first deployment since joining the armed forces.

For others, they say while they had to leave quickly, they feel more than prepared for the mission ahead.

“We always strive to be prepared at a moment’s notice. It’s kind of the nature of our job. When we actually got the orders we’re going, it was kind of an expedited process to get ready to go, but I feel collectively, we’ve all done this before, it’s nothing new, we just had to do it a little quicker this time.” says platoon leader, Lt. Nicholas Rawson.

These soldier could be deployed for up to six months, as the details of the mission still remain fluid.

Leaders at Fort Benning say there are no units from our area set to deploy as of now.

