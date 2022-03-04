Advertisement

Georgians remember those lost to COVID-19

Remembering victims of COVID-19 in Georgia
Remembering victims of COVID-19 in Georgia(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported that over 29,000 Georgians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

While numbers of cases in Georgia appear to be trending downward, many are still left mourning the loss of loved ones whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19.

If you lost a loved one in Georgia to COVID-19, please send their photo to Catherine.Catoura@cbs46.com to be featured in the tribute.

