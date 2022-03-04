Hit-and-run driver wanted in death of 77-year-old Gwinnett County man, police say

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for the driver of a white SUV who they say hit and killed 77-year-old Nguyen Phooc Nguyen on March 1.

Nguyen was hit by the SUV while he was checking his mail outside of his home in Duluth, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The unknown driver then fled the scene.

Nguyen succumbed to his injuries due to the incident.

Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit here.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

