Kids in Cumming start community lemonade stand to help refugees in Ukraine

Credit: Jamie Kelly
Credit: Jamie Kelly
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Make it rain for Ukraine!” That’s the message a few kids from Cumming had as they sold lemonade to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

Mother Jamie Kelly said her children and their friends wanted to find a way to help refugees in Ukraine and Poland amid the ongoing Russian invasion. So on Thursday after school, they decided to open a lemonade stand and donate any and all proceeds to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization helping to feed victims of the war.

The kids held up signs as cars passed through the neighborhood and in less than two hours raised over $422.

“The kids were so excited to be able to help these people, and even donated their own allowance money.  It was a great way to give to others and teach our children that they make a difference,” Kelly said.

