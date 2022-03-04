Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card: Mezcalito’s fails with 60; Henry’s Louisiana Grill scores 100

By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Oakland Avenue in Atlanta’s Grant Park, CBS46 found a familiar Mexican restaurant with unfamiliar problem.

Mezcalito’s scored 60-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was slimy mold like build up in the ice machine. Plus, raw shrimp was stored next to ready to eat food and pulled pork, ground beef and milk were at unsafe temperatures.

Management said their cooler failed, but they have fixed the problem and their food is safe to eat. They are also disputing the health inspectors report.

“He came with a trainee and I feel like we were the recipient of the training for the new trainee and therefore he was a lot more tough,” Mezcalito’s Co-Owner Neil Mejia said. “When they couldn’t get the coolers to get to the right temperature, we decided to invest in new ones which turned out to be a little over $7,000.”

There were several other good scores around metro Atlanta this week. In DeKalb County, McDonald’s on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker picked up 91-points. In Cobb County, Twisted Kitchen on the East West Connector in Smyrna scored a 95 and in Gwinnett County, Praise the Lard BBQ on Buford Highway in Buford earned 99-points.

And at Henry’s Louisiana Grill on North Main Street in Acworth they received 100-points on their health inspection and are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. The restaurant has been around 22 years and is located inside a beautiful brick building which is on the National Register of Historic Places. They have some great Louisiana brews and delicious Cajun food, and Chef Henry is always throwing a party. On their menu they have Atchafalaya catfish which you can get fried or blackened. They also serve a delicious shrimp po’boy and a dish called Ooh La La which is shrimp and cream sauce over pasta. Plus, you must try their bread pudding for dessert. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer Reports says you should not use branded yard decals, because that could alert a hacker...
Home Security Hacked: What you need to know to prevent it
A Sandy Springs business owner tried to recover thousands of dollars stolen from his online...
Better Call Harry: Thousands stolen from online banker
Sandy Springs gym owner gets debit card hacked. He spent hours on the phone trying to contact...
Online Neobanks vs. brick-mortar: How a Ga. man spent months fighting for his money
Restaurant Report Card with Adam Murphy
Restaurant Report Card: Popeyes in Lovejoy fails with 59; Truett’s Grill scores 100