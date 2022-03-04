Restaurant Report Card: Mezcalito’s fails with 60; Henry’s Louisiana Grill scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Oakland Avenue in Atlanta’s Grant Park, CBS46 found a familiar Mexican restaurant with unfamiliar problem.

Mezcalito’s scored 60-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was slimy mold like build up in the ice machine. Plus, raw shrimp was stored next to ready to eat food and pulled pork, ground beef and milk were at unsafe temperatures.

Management said their cooler failed, but they have fixed the problem and their food is safe to eat. They are also disputing the health inspectors report.

“He came with a trainee and I feel like we were the recipient of the training for the new trainee and therefore he was a lot more tough,” Mezcalito’s Co-Owner Neil Mejia said. “When they couldn’t get the coolers to get to the right temperature, we decided to invest in new ones which turned out to be a little over $7,000.”

There were several other good scores around metro Atlanta this week. In DeKalb County, McDonald’s on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker picked up 91-points. In Cobb County, Twisted Kitchen on the East West Connector in Smyrna scored a 95 and in Gwinnett County, Praise the Lard BBQ on Buford Highway in Buford earned 99-points.

And at Henry’s Louisiana Grill on North Main Street in Acworth they received 100-points on their health inspection and are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. The restaurant has been around 22 years and is located inside a beautiful brick building which is on the National Register of Historic Places. They have some great Louisiana brews and delicious Cajun food, and Chef Henry is always throwing a party. On their menu they have Atchafalaya catfish which you can get fried or blackened. They also serve a delicious shrimp po’boy and a dish called Ooh La La which is shrimp and cream sauce over pasta. Plus, you must try their bread pudding for dessert. Boy that’s good!

