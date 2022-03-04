Roswell sex offender accused of trying to lure 11-year-old girl into his car arrested, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 71-year-old man accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old child into his car has been arrested.

Roswell police say William Howard, a registered sex offender, allegedly approached an 11-year-old girl on Feb. 16 and offered her a ride to her house, which was located in their mutual neighborhood. Authorities say the two did not have a pre-existing relationship. The girl’s mother saw the interaction and independently researched Howard discovering that he was convicted by a Florida court in 2011 of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Victim 12 to 15 years old.

The mother immediately called Roswell police and an investigation into the incident was launched. Probable cause was established resulting in Howard’s arrest on March 1.

He is currently being held at Fulton County Jail on charges of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective C. Dickerson at cdickerson@roswellgov.com, or (770) 640-4453. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here.

