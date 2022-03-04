Russian dance instructor in DeKalb County leading donation drive for Ukraine

DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A Russian dance instructor in DeKalb County is leading a donation drive to support women and children in war-torn Ukraine.

“I’m sure we have different opinions in here. I have my opinion. I don’t force it. But what we need to do, is we need to help people. That’s all,” said Katrina Volgina, the owner of Volga Dance Academy in Doraville.

Russian dance teacher holds donation drive for Ukraine (cbs46)

Volgina said they are accepting hygiene products, medicine, non-perishable foods, and clothes primarily for women and children.

“There are orphanages, there are pregnant women having kids in basements. And since I work with children, this is my pain,” said Volgina.

One of those who donated on Thursday was Polina Konstantuinopolskav, who is from Ukraine but now lives in Cumming.

Polina showed us a picture of her grandmother and aunt who fled Kharkiv Thursday morning.

“They have [her family members] been bombed every single day and night. Today they have finally been able to leave. They are on the train to western Ukraine. And I can breathe,” Polina said.

Polina said her aunt and grandmother left their home with a small suitcase with sweaters and valuable along with a loaf of bread.

“These donations might not make it to my family, but if I’m helping somebody. I hope somebody else will help my family,” she added.

Volgina said they will be accepting donations at the Volga Dance Academy in Doraville until Tuesday.

She said that’s when a Ukrainian man will drive the truck to Chicago or New Jersey before the donations are shipped to Ukrainian border towns.

Volgina said she’s heard rumors of some of her international dancers experiencing some bullying since the war started.

“Ukrainian and Russians kids, we have accents when we talk, and some people say that they have hate going on, here and there. But inside my building, nothing happened before, nothing is going to happen now, and never will be happening because we have a different policy here. We’re all under the same roof. We’re all in the United States,” said Volgina.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.