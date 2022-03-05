13 families displaced after overnight apartment fire in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced after an apartment fire overnight in DeKalb County.

According to the Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to an apartment fire at Kensington Apartments on Clubhouse Circle East around 1:30 a.m. and found flames were already through the roof when they arrived.

Crews worked quickly to evacuate all residents and no injuries were reported.

Dekalb Fire Rescue says the flames were so extensive that a second alarm was called. A total of 18 units were damaged and 13 families displaced. All displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

