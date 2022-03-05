Advertisement

13 families displaced after overnight apartment fire in DeKalb County

Fire broke out overnight at the Kensington Apartments on Clubhouse Circle East.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced after an apartment fire overnight in DeKalb County.

According to the Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to an apartment fire at Kensington Apartments on Clubhouse Circle East around 1:30 a.m. and found flames were already through the roof when they arrived.

Crews worked quickly to evacuate all residents and no injuries were reported.

Dekalb Fire Rescue says the flames were so extensive that a second alarm was called. A total of 18 units were damaged and 13 families displaced. All displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

March 5, 2022 @1:33am Crews responded to an apartment fire at the Kensington Apartments, on Clubhouse Circle East. When...

Posted by Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department on Saturday, March 5, 2022

