4 people shot overnight at I-75, Langford Pkwy in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after four people were shot overnight on I-75 in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at I-75 and Arthur Langford Jr Parkway Saturday around 12:40 a.m. and found a female victim in a pickup truck with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Later, APD says three other victims, a male and two females, self-transported themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Also, another victim later called 911 and reported he had been shot at in the incident but was not wounded.

APD says its preliminary investigation indicates the three victims who self-transported were traveling in a Lamborghini on the highway when another vehicle pulled alongside them and began shooting, wounding the occupants. The other two victims were not the intended targets, according to police.

Investigators say they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation earlier in the evening between the occupants of the Lamborghini and another group.

This incident remains under investigation.

