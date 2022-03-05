Atlanta Police believe out-of-town drivers defaced rainbow crosswalks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department says it believes out-of-town drivers defaced the iconic rainbow crosswalks in midtown Atlanta.

For two weekends in a row, drivers left black tire marks by doing donuts at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont.

Police say they are working hard to track down the drivers who are responsible and to prevent it from happening again.

The Atlanta Police also said they do not believe that the vandalism was a hate crime.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.