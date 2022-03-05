Advertisement

Atlanta Braves superstar Joc Pederson finds new gig

By Emily Gagnon
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Day 93 of the MLB lockout. League commissioner Rob Manfred has canceled the first two series of the season. More could come if the MLB and players’ union can’t agree on a new labor deal.

If the two sides come up with an agreement without having to cancel more games, the Atlanta Braves would open their 2022 campaign at Truist Park on Thursday, April 7th against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20PM.

Since players have extra time on their hands, Braves superstars Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson worked at a Papa John’s in Marietta, Ga. for the day.

CBS46′s Emily Gagnon talked to Pederson about the current lockout.

