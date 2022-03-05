Civil War-era explosive discovered in Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) - A Civil War-era explosive was discovered recently in Cobb County.

Archeologists say they dug up an unexploded bomb at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield. The 157-year-old artillery shell was found 10 inches below the surface. They were used extensively by the Union Army during the Civil War.

The explosive was moved to a bunker for storage until the bomb squad can disarm it.

During an archeological survey at the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield archeologists discovered an unexploded... Posted by Join Cobb Police on Monday, February 28, 2022

