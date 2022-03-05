Civil War-era explosive discovered in Kennesaw
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) - A Civil War-era explosive was discovered recently in Cobb County.
Archeologists say they dug up an unexploded bomb at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield. The 157-year-old artillery shell was found 10 inches below the surface. They were used extensively by the Union Army during the Civil War.
The explosive was moved to a bunker for storage until the bomb squad can disarm it.
