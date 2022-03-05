Advertisement

Civil War-era explosive discovered in Kennesaw

A Civil War-era explosive was discovered at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield in Cobb...
A Civil War-era explosive was discovered at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield in Cobb County.(Cobb County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) - A Civil War-era explosive was discovered recently in Cobb County.

Archeologists say they dug up an unexploded bomb at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield. The 157-year-old artillery shell was found 10 inches below the surface. They were used extensively by the Union Army during the Civil War.

The explosive was moved to a bunker for storage until the bomb squad can disarm it.

During an archeological survey at the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield archeologists discovered an unexploded...

Posted by Join Cobb Police on Monday, February 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fifty people participate in City of LaGrange litter cleanup
Dozens attend LaGrange monthly litter cleanup
Generic school bus
Milton Police warn residents after kids offered ride from stranger at bus stop
A man was arrested for killing a 32-year-old man
Man arrested for shooting, killing 32-year-old Clarkston store clerk
Six Flags Over Georgia opens for new season
Six Flags Over Georgia opens for new season