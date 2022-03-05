Duck Donuts celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with festive new donuts

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Duck Donuts is bringing a taste of St. Patrick’s Day to donut lovers with the release of their new Lucky Duck Assortment of festive, themed donuts.

Patrons will have an opportunity to try out the donuts, dipped in shamrock green icing and topped with magical charms and drizzles, now through March 17.

The assortment features a range of flavors such as:

Shamrock green vanilla icing with chopped bacon

Strawberry icing with limited-time magical charms and marshmallow drizzle

Chocolate icing with magical charms and marshmallow drizzle

Shamrock green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles

The restaurant chain is also releasing a shamrock green vanilla milkshake aptly called the Magical Charms Shake, topped with said magical charms and whipped cream, during the promotion.

Duck Donuts (CBS46)

Orders can be placed in-store, online, or via the Duck Donuts Rewards App at all locations.

You can locate the nearest Duck Donuts location by visiting here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.