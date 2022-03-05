Advertisement

Duck Donuts celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with festive new donuts

By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Duck Donuts is bringing a taste of St. Patrick’s Day to donut lovers with the release of their new Lucky Duck Assortment of festive, themed donuts.

Patrons will have an opportunity to try out the donuts, dipped in shamrock green icing and topped with magical charms and drizzles, now through March 17.

The assortment features a range of flavors such as:

  • Shamrock green vanilla icing with chopped bacon
  • Strawberry icing with limited-time magical charms and marshmallow drizzle
  • Chocolate icing with magical charms and marshmallow drizzle
  • Shamrock green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles

The restaurant chain is also releasing a shamrock green vanilla milkshake aptly called the Magical Charms Shake, topped with said magical charms and whipped cream, during the promotion.

Orders can be placed in-store, online, or via the Duck Donuts Rewards App at all locations.

You can locate the nearest Duck Donuts location by visiting here.

