East Atlanta Village brewery’s warning to vandals following thousands in damages

Vandals have targeted Sabbath Brewing at least three times in a matter of months. The owner says it’s cost him thousands of dollars.
By Savannah Louie
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An East Atlanta Village Brewery has a warning for vandals who have targeted the property several times in a matter of months.

Jeffrey Oparnica, the owner of Sabbath Brewing on Flat Shoals Ave., said a small group was caught on camera damaging property overnight at least three times since December.

“There could be consequences, but that’s not what we want,” said Oparnica. “We poured what little money we had into this, and to see people smashing things up – it’s saddening.”

The damage to Sabbath Brewing includes a tile walkway destroyed, trash cans and plants knocked over, and a front window shattered. Oparnica estimates thousands of dollars in damages.

“I don’t know if it’s for fun or if it’s for malice. I don’t know these people, but I can see who they are.”

Oparnica said the building’s security camera video shows a clear image of the people responsible. In Georgia, the level of damages could result in a felony charge.

However, Oparnica is reluctant to get authorities involved. He simply wants the troublemakers to leave his property alone.

“I don’t want them vilified by the community,” he said. “We’ve all made mistakes.”

