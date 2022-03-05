First Alert Forecast: Near record warmth Sunday; Storms possible Monday PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend ends with another warm day with partly sunny skies. The temperature will be in the 50s at dawn before rising into the 70s by midday. It will be very close to the record high temperature of 79° set most recently in 1974.

High Temperature: 80°

Normal High: 63°

Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need To Know

The weather stays warm on Monday before showers and thunderstorms arrive. The best chance of rain is late in the afternoon and during the evening. We have a First Alert for thunderstorms that could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning and strong winds. There is a very low risk of an isolated tornado. The storms will likely move through north Georgia between 5-11 pm Monday.

Clouds will stick around on Tuesday and a few showers are possible during the day. There is a better chance of rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. We have a second First Alert for rain that may slow the Wednesday morning commute. The overall weather pattern is unsettled through the end of next workweek. More showers are possible on Thursday, and it may get rainy again on Friday. We’re also tracking a cold shot for the start of next weekend.

