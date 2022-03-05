Advertisement

Georgia boy killed by bacteria linked to aromatherapy spray

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new report has revealed a Georgia child died from a rare bacterial disease linked to aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart.

Five-year-old Wyatt Gibson was taken to an emergency room last July. He was given treatement for COVID-19 after testing positive but died four days later.

An autopsy revealed there was rare bacteria in his brain.

Months later, the CDC found the same bacteria in aromatherapy spray being sold at 55 Walmart stores.

Gibson’s family reportedly used the spray in their home.

