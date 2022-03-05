Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired after fatal crash

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was involved in a fatal crash has been fired.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Aaron Buchanan was off-duty but in his marked patrol vehicle at the time of the collision, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Dawsonville Highway at Nix Drive in Gainesville. The crash resulted in one death and one injury.

“I extend my sincerest condolences to the family that has suffered the loss of a loved one and the injury of another,” said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. “We are saddened and shocked by the tragic crash that occurred this morning. Our employees are held to a higher standard and they are entrusted to serve and protect those in this community. While swift action was taken in terminating the deputy, nothing can replace the loss of a loved one. This deputy failed to follow his training and our agency’s long-standing policies and procedures and neglected to obey state law. No one in law enforcement should ever cause the innocent to be harmed and this type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated by anyone.”

Buchanan had worked for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office since September 2016 and as a patrol deputy since January 4, 2021.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the criminal aspect of the collision.

