Man arrested for shooting, killing 32-year-old Clarkston store clerk

CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Police arrested a 60-year-old man wanted for murdering a 32-year-old store clerk Friday night.

On March 4 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Clarkston Police Officers responded to the Stop and Save Food Mart on North Indian Creek after receiving a 911 call of a person shot.

Once officers arrived, they located the clerk unconscious inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers immediately started performing life saving measures on the clerk until EMT arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

After processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, officers and detectives determined the incident was a random act of violence.

Both Mohamadfazal and the clerk were inside the convenience store when they got into an argument that lead to Mohamadfazal shooting him. The suspect, a 60 year old male Mohamadzahirbin Mohamadfazal fled the scene.

After fleeing the scene, Mohamadfazal was involved in a car crash in Dekalb County.

During the crash investigation, Dekalb County Police were able to match the description given by the Clarkston Police Officers and Detectives on scene of Mohamadfazal’s and his vehicle, resulting in his arrest.

Mohamadfazal is charged with Malice Murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

