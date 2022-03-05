Milton Police warn residents after kids offered ride from stranger at bus stop

MILTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Milton Police warned residents to be on alert after a suspicious incident was reported Friday morning at a bus stop in the city.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. along Bethany Road, where two Northwestern Middle School students were waiting at their bus stop located at the end of their driveway.

A black, medium-sized SUV pulled up and its driver, an older white female, possibly in her 70′s or 80′s, pulled up and asked the students if they went to Summit Hill Elementary School. The older student responded that they went to Northwestern.

The woman then asked if they wanted a ride to school and claimed their bus had broken down, which it had not.

The younger student went up the driveway to tell his mother, while the older one told the woman that if this bus had broken down, their mother would bring the students to school.

While police said no children were harmed, they still want people to be mindful that this happened, especially as it serves as a reminder about the importance of teaching children to be careful when dealing with strangers.

The name, vehicle and intent of the female driver is unknown.

If you’re aware of similar suspicious activity at Milton bus stops that occurred Friday morning or other days, please call 911 or email Sgt. Christopher Bradshaw at Christopher.Bradshaw@cityofmiltonga.us.

