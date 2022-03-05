Advertisement

Police looking for two teenagers connected to fight in Henry County

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are trying to track down two teenagers following a fight at a Henry County High School.

19-year-old Deondre Jones and 17-year-old Jemerick Cleveland are on the run following a fight at the school.

Police say they got into an altercation with a 15-year-old student which left him hospitalized. A teacher was also pushed during the incident.

Both teens are facing a battery charge. Neither have been seen since the fight on Feb. 28.

