82-year-old Atlanta woman with dementia, diabetes missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police need your help finding a missing elderly woman who was reported missing Sunday.

On March 6, officers responded to Browntown Road for reports that Marie Briscoe, 82, has not been seen recently.

Locating her is crucial, as she has early onset Dementia and is an insulin dependent Diabetic.

Briscoe is 6 foot 7 inches, 167 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue blouse, blue suit jacket, blue pants, black shoes, and using a cane.

Police believe Briscoe may be on foot near the area of her residence.

Please call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

