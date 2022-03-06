APD investigates after man stabbed multiple times in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after an early-morning stabbing in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say Sunday around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Whitehall Street on a report of a person stabbed. Officers say they located an adult male on scene with multiple stab wounds. The male was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Bystanders told police that the male had been in an altercation with a group of people. The dispute became physical and resulted in the victim being stabbed.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

