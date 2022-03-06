City adds metal plates to rainbow crosswalk to deter reckless driving

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It should be a somewhat quiet weekend at Tenth and Piedmont, home to the city’s rainbow crosswalk.

The last two weekends, street racers hit the spot several times, damaging it by laying drag and doing donuts.

“One of the other things I want to say, you didn’t ask about it but I did want to thank these folks for what they’ve done at on 10th and piedmont,” said Mayor Andre Dickens at an ATLDOT event Friday. “Josh and these individuals that work in this department and across the city, decided that hate has no place and destruction is not going to be condoned or celebrated. We’re going to get right back out there and clean up behind their mess but now I got something for them to come do it again.”

Come Saturday morning, four metal plates sat on each corner of the rainbow crosswalk. An official with the city says; “The plates are in place this weekend as a part of a broader multi-departmental plan to deter reckless driving in Atlanta.”

Cell phone and surveillance videos show cars doing donuts at the popular intersection, two weekends in a row.

ATLDOT was out twice in one week, cleaning up skid marks left behind. A representative says the cleanup falls under general maintenance, which means there is not an added cost to taxpayers.

APD confirms it is still investigating the incidents.

