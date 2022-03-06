Dozens attend LaGrange monthly litter cleanup

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - Nearly 50 people gathered for The City of LaGrange’s monthly litter cleanup Saturday, collecting 87 bags of trash.

The group met in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly, 505 South Greenwood Street and picked up litter around the area.

Several groups participated in today’s cleanup in addition to the day’s partners HYPE-Troup County and the LaGrange Fire Department including the Junior Service League of LaGrange, LaGrange Youth Council, LaGrange Academy’s National Junior Honor Society, LaGrange High School Service Club & the Civilian Conservationists of LaGrange.

These litter cleanups are always family-friendly, free and open to the public. The city provides safety vests, trash bags and gloves.

City Manager Meg Kelsey began this litter cleanup campaign in April 2018 hoping to send a message to the community that the City of LaGrange is serious about cleaning up our community. This initial event was so successful the city decided to begin hosting monthly litter pickups.

If you were unable to participate Saturday, there are two more coming up:

APRIL – April 22, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. City employees to pick up litter throughout the community. This will be held on Earth Day.

MAY – May 7 - 8-10 a.m., 900 Dallis Street, the parking lot of the Health Department. (DASH & LaGrange Fire Department)

The next litter cleanup is the city-wide cleanup. If you are a business or group that would like to partner with the City of LaGrange on any of these events please contact Michael Coniglio at mconiglio@lagrangega.org.

