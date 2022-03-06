Advertisement

Dunwoody Police rescue resident trapped inside burning home on Wilder Court

Fire broke out early Sunday at a home on Wilder Court in Dunwoody.
Fire broke out early Sunday at a home on Wilder Court in Dunwoody.(Dunwoody Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) - Police rescued a resident from a burning home early Sunday morning in Dunwoody.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, officers received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. in reference to a structure fire on Wilder Court. Officers responded and said they observed one of the residents outside the home while the other was trapped inside.

DPD says officers were able to make entry into the smoke filled home and pulled the individual out and began lifesaving measures until EMS arrived.

Dunwoody Police, Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department and AMR DeKalb Georgia all responded.

Posted by Dunwoody Police Department on Sunday, March 6, 2022

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

