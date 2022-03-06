Dunwoody Police rescue resident trapped inside burning home on Wilder Court

DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) - Police rescued a resident from a burning home early Sunday morning in Dunwoody.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, officers received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. in reference to a structure fire on Wilder Court. Officers responded and said they observed one of the residents outside the home while the other was trapped inside.

DPD says officers were able to make entry into the smoke filled home and pulled the individual out and began lifesaving measures until EMS arrived.

Dunwoody Police, Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department and AMR DeKalb Georgia all responded.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

