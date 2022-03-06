Family holds vigil for innocent bystander shot and killed at DeKalb County gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of an innocent bystander who was killed at a DeKalb County gas station wants the violence to stop.

Family, friends and members of the community gathered Sunday night to remember 28-year-old John Battle.

“Now I lost my baby, a good boy,” Battle’s mother said. “Healthy, strong, loving and kind... he would help anybody and now he’s gone.”

DeKalb County police say Battle was killed during a shootout at a gas station on Covington Highway on Thursday.

According to investigators, the shootout started over an argument, but Battle had nothing to do with it.

The father had his 18-month-old daughter and her mother with him.

At Sunday night’s vigil, Battle’s mother asked for the violence to come to an end.

“It has to stop, please stop it,” she said.

DeKalb County police say a 14-year-old was arrested for the shooting.

