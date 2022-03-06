Advertisement

Family holds vigil for innocent bystander shot and killed at DeKalb County gas station

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of an innocent bystander who was killed at a DeKalb County gas station wants the violence to stop.

Family, friends and members of the community gathered Sunday night to remember 28-year-old John Battle.

“Now I lost my baby, a good boy,” Battle’s mother said. “Healthy, strong, loving and kind... he would help anybody and now he’s gone.”

DeKalb County police say Battle was killed during a shootout at a gas station on Covington Highway on Thursday.

According to investigators, the shootout started over an argument, but Battle had nothing to do with it.

The father had his 18-month-old daughter and her mother with him.

At Sunday night’s vigil, Battle’s mother asked for the violence to come to an end.

“It has to stop, please stop it,” she said.

DeKalb County police say a 14-year-old was arrested for the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are searching for two men who committed an armed robbery Friday night.
Police search for 2 men who robbed a gas station in Haralson County
The City of Atlanta added metal plates to the corner of the rainbow crosswalk in hopes of...
City adds metal plates to rainbow crosswalk to deter reckless driving
Fifty people participate in City of LaGrange litter cleanup
Dozens attend LaGrange monthly litter cleanup
Generic school bus
Milton Police warn residents after kids offered ride from stranger at bus stop