First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms Monday PM; Unsettled week ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A record high temperature was reached Sunday in Atlanta and more warm weather is likely on Monday. It will come with plenty of clouds and a few showers are possible through mid-afternoon. There is a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening as a line moves from northwest to southeast across the area.

Monday Forecast

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm. Scattered showers possible until 3-4 pm, then a better a chance of showers and thunderstorms until 8-9 pm. Some storms may contain heavy downpours, lightning, strong winds and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The rain threat diminishes by late in the evening and it turns cooler overnight.

High Temperature: 77°

Normal High: 64°

Chance of rain: 80% (mainly late-day and early evening)

Greatest risks Monday PM (CBS46)

Overall severe weather risk Monday PM (CBS46)

Tornado risk Monday PM (CBS46)

Damaging wind risk Monday PM (CBS46)

What You Need To Know

The upcoming week looks a lot more unsettled than what we have seen lately. Expect plenty of clouds on Tuesday and rain may return by the evening commute. There is a better chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday as a storm system passes by. Highs will be in the 60s for most or all of the workweek after Monday.

Another round of rain is possible late in the workweek - mainly on Friday. After that system departs, a shot of COLD air arrives for the second weekend of March. Look for highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday, and in the 50s on Sunday. It may fall below freezing Saturday night. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead an hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Rain potential through Saturday (CBS46)

