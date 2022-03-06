Investigation underway after shooting victim shows up at Atlanta area hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating an early-morning shooting.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Marietta Boulevard in northwest Atlanta Sunday just after 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot and found spent shell casings and damage to some vehicles from gunfire.

Police say there were no victims at the scene and bystanders were uncooperative. However, an adult male with a gunshot wound was dropped off later at an area hospital but investigators were unable to speak with him at the time due to his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

