License plate reading cameras help Decatur Police arrest car theft suspect

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Decatur Police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in connection to thefts on Feb. 26. They say the person, along with 18-year-old Elijah Brownlee, might be connected to the crimes.

Brownlee is facing several charges, including theft by receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, obstruction of an officer and driving while unlicensed.

Police say 21 vehicles were entered in the downtown area and a Ford F-250 was stolen.

Two days later on Feb. 28, Flock Safety cameras captured the stolen truck entering city limits, according to police. They say they tried to stop the vehicle and the suspect ran off towards a nearby MARTA station. Officers set up a perimeter and arrested Brownlee, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“We’ve been working with Decatur PD for quite a while just like we work with many other Metro Atlanta police departments,” said Holly Beilin, head of Public Relations for Flock Safety.

Beilin says their cameras capture images of a vehicle’s license plate, which alerts police in the area if a car is connected to a crime.

“It then compares that technology against state and national crime data bases to check against stolen cars, vehicles associated with known wanted persons, as well as endangered persons like amber and silver alerts,” she explained.

If you have any information on these cases, contact Decatur Police at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. You can remain anonymous.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 between approximately 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm Decatur officers took several reports for... Posted by City of Decatur Police Department, GA on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

