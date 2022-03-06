APD says fight led to shooting that killed 1 teen, injured 2 others

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three teenagers were shot and one of them was killed in the latest shootings on Atlanta’s streets.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at several scenes, including a BP gas station on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard near I-85.

Atlanta Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old and 19-year-old were injured.

Investigators say this all started with a fight that turned into shots being fired.

“We were able to identify three different crime scenes within this immediate vicinity and officers and detectives have worked diligently in trying to process those scenes,” said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta Homicide Commander.

According to APD crime stats for the week ending on Feb. 26, homicides are up more than 30% from the same date last year citywide.

The investigation continues.

