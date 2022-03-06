Advertisement

Police search for 2 men who robbed a gas station in Haralson County

Police are searching for two men who committed an armed robbery Friday night.
By Iyani Hughes
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:47 AM EST
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for two men who committed an armed robbery Friday night.

At 8:42 p.m., Deputies responded to an Armed Robbery call at Corinth Quick Stop on Highway 120.

Deputies arrived on scene and were told that two men came into the store and one pointed a gun demanded money.

Warrants for Armed Robbery have been secured against Richard Dillon Turner, 22, out of Buchanan and Joseph Bradley Green, 31, out of Cedartown from this incident.

If you have any information on this robbery or if you know where Turner and Green are, please contact authorities at 700-646-2011 or via email at haralsonsheriff@haralsoncountyga.gov.

You can submit a tip anonymously on their website at haralsoncountysheriff.org.

