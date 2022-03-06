Woman shot in northwest Atlanta overnight during dispute with man, woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman was shot at 8th and Spring streets.

APD says Sunday around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 8th Street and Spring Street NW and found an adult female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe the victim was involved in a dispute with a male and female. The dispute escalated to gunfire and the victim was shot.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

