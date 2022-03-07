Advertisement

Atlanta Police investigating fatal shooting on Flat Shoals Avenue

Fatal shooting on Flat Shoals on March 3, 2022.
Fatal shooting on Flat Shoals on March 3, 2022.(WGCL)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal shooting Monday in southeast Atlanta is under investigation.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 200 block of Flat Shoals Avenue just after 5 p.m. At the location they found an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

APD’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Air BnB grassroots movement is helping donors send money to Ukraine
AirBnB grassroots movement helps donors send money to Ukrainians
File photo of Pokemon card
Georgia man forfeits $57,000 Pokemon card, gets prison for loan scam
Generic image of cash
Georgia bill: Stop groups’ in-session campaign fundraising
State capitol building in Atlanta
Political hopefuls show up at state capitol to qualify for 2022 election
alligator warning Coweta County
Alligator spotted in Coweta County Reservoir