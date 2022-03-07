Atlanta Police investigating fatal shooting on Flat Shoals Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal shooting Monday in southeast Atlanta is under investigation.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 200 block of Flat Shoals Avenue just after 5 p.m. At the location they found an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

APD’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.