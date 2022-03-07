Atlanta-based Coca-Cola criticized for continuing operations with Russia as attack unfolds

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As a growing number of companies pull business from Russia, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is gaining criticism for continuing its operations as the attack on Ukraine unfolds.

#BoycottCocaCola topped Twitter and Facebook feeds over the weekend, as pressure grows for the company to cease operations in Russia.

One user @JojosLife said, “Let’s help them understand the error of their ways.”

Coca-Cola has decided to stand with Russia instead of the rest of the world. Let's help them understand the error of their ways. #BoycottCocaCola pic.twitter.com/1LB1vPVHgp — LezResist 🌻🇺🇦 (@JoJosLife) March 4, 2022

Multiple Ukrainian supermarkets said they plan to keep Coca-Cola products off their store shelves if the company keeps doing business with Russia.

The company announced on its website that it donated $1 million directly to the Red Cross operating in Ukraine.

In a statement, Coca-Cola said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected, and we are doing everything we can to support our people, their families, and the humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and the region. Our immediate actions are coordinated with The Coca-Cola Company.”

The United Nations says more than one million refugees have fled Ukraine during the invasion.

