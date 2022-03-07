Advertisement

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola criticized for continuing operations with Russia as attack unfolds

#BoycottCocaCola topped Twitter and Facebook feeds over the weekend, as pressure grows for the company to cease operations in Russia.
Coca-Cola United
Coca-Cola United(Coca-Cola United website)
By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As a growing number of companies pull business from Russia, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is gaining criticism for continuing its operations as the attack on Ukraine unfolds.

#BoycottCocaCola topped Twitter and Facebook feeds over the weekend, as pressure grows for the company to cease operations in Russia.

One user @JojosLife said, “Let’s help them understand the error of their ways.”

Multiple Ukrainian supermarkets said they plan to keep Coca-Cola products off their store shelves if the company keeps doing business with Russia.

The company announced on its website that it donated $1 million directly to the Red Cross operating in Ukraine.

In a statement, Coca-Cola said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected, and we are doing everything we can to support our people, their families, and the humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and the region. Our immediate actions are coordinated with The Coca-Cola Company.”

The United Nations says more than one million refugees have fled Ukraine during the invasion.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local teen prom dress giveaway event
Henry County student holds prom dress giveaway
Police lights
Man shot, killed at East Point recording studio, suspect in custody
Firefighters are working a two-story house fire near the 700 block of Constitution Road.
Emergency crews working house fire on Constitution Road
Woman with dementia and insulin dependent diabetes is missing from her Atlanta home.
UPDATE: 82-year-old Atlanta woman found safe after going missing, police confirm