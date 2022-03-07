Emergency crews working house fire on Constitution Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters are working a two-story house fire near the 700 block of Constitution Road.

One firefighter sustained a minor hand injury.

All firefighters are still on the scene.

It is unclear if anyone is in the home or injured at this time.

Details are limited at this time. CBS46 has a crew on the scene gathering more information.

