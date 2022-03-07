FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms this afternoon, more rain Tuesday evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A line of rain and storms is moving over North Georgia. These storms have the potential of producing strong damaging winds and very heavy rain. So far, none of the storms have been severe over North Georgia, but we could see isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Once the of heavy rain/storms moves over your area, the severe weather threat is over. The rest of tonight, we’ll see only a slight chance of a passing showers and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will be cooler, with lows in the 40s.

Severe storms possible (CBS46)

Tuesday Forecast: Rain and storms return late Tuesday.

High: 62

Normal High: 64

Chance of rain: 80%

There is another first alert for Tuesday, as additional rain and storms return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times, and continue through Wednesday.

First Alert: more rain Tuesday afternoon (CBS46)

We’ll see more rain Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall totals this week will total up to 2″ to 3″ of rain.

Although it will be dry this weekend, it will be windy and significantly cooler. A major arctic blast settles in Saturday. Highs will only reach the mid/low 40s with lows dropping to the 20s Saturday night. The strong gusty winds will make the temperatures feel even colder!

First Alert Tuesday, Wednesday & Saturday (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.