Former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has new job

Atlanta's Mayor Kasim Reed
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has a new job. He has joined Squire Patton Boggs as a partner in the firm’s global litigation practice.

Reed, who received his law degree from Howard University, previously worked at international law firms with offices in Atlanta before becoming the city’s 59th mayor.

He tried to seek a third term as mayor, but was narrowly edged out by Andre Dickens, who went on to defeat former Atlanta City Council president Felicia Moore in a runoff.

