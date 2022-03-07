Gas prices break national record, metro Atlanta drivers fed up with rising costs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The historic rise in prices is starting to impact the daily lives of people who live in metro Atlanta.

CBS46 spoke with many drivers on Monday who tell us they’re turning to public transportation, riding bikes, or even trying to work from home more because prices at the pump are out of control.

“I’m blown away. I think it’s gone up like a dollar fifty from the last time I filled up,” said Angela Pagano, at a Shell gas station in Marietta, where the price for a gallon of regular was $4.49 Monday afternoon.

“That is way too much! This is going to put me out of business,” said Clarence Thomas, who was pumping gas at the same station.

Monday’s national average was just above $4.10, marking a new record, according to Gas Buddy.

In metro Atlanta, AAA reports the average price per gallon Monday was around $3.97. However, we saw prices like $4.59 Monday morning in Buckhead.

“The big factor right now is definitely the issue in Ukraine with the uncertainty,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokesperson with AAA. “Crude oil right now, it’s trending at $119 per gallon, and crude oil accounts for almost half of gas prices.”

Waiters say along with trying to drive less, there are a few ways to limit costs. “The first thing to do is shop around for gas in your local area,” she said, along with paying cash instead of a card at gas stations. “Take the junk out of your trunk. The heavier your car is, you’re not going to get good gas mileage.”

As for when relief could come, experts aren’t quite sure yet. “Well, that’s the thing. We don’t know and experts at this time are saying it could actually be a couple of months before we see any relief and again, it’s just the uncertainty of not knowing,” said Waiters.

