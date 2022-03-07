Advertisement

Georgia bill: Stop groups’ in-session campaign fundraising

Generic image of cash
Generic image of cash(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia Senate committee wants to turn off the fundraising taps during legislative sessions on some money-raising groups.

The Senate Ethics Committee on Monday voted unanimously for Senate Bill 580. It would prohibit leadership committees that are affiliated with or coordinate with members of the General Assembly from taking contributions while lawmakers are in session.

The measure moves forward to the full Senate for more debate.

Lawmakers created new leadership committees last year that can take unlimited amounts even when the General Assembly is meeting.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s leadership committee has been ordered not to spend money right now after a lawsuit from Republican gubernatorial challenger David Perdue.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Air BnB grassroots movement is helping donors send money to Ukraine
AirBnB grassroots movement helps donors send money to Ukrainians
File photo of Pokemon card
Georgia man forfeits $57,000 Pokemon card, gets prison for loan scam
State capitol building in Atlanta
Political hopefuls show up at state capitol to qualify for 2022 election
alligator warning Coweta County
Alligator spotted in Coweta County Reservoir