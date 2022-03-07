Georgia bill: Stop groups’ in-session campaign fundraising

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia Senate committee wants to turn off the fundraising taps during legislative sessions on some money-raising groups.

The Senate Ethics Committee on Monday voted unanimously for Senate Bill 580. It would prohibit leadership committees that are affiliated with or coordinate with members of the General Assembly from taking contributions while lawmakers are in session.

The measure moves forward to the full Senate for more debate.

Lawmakers created new leadership committees last year that can take unlimited amounts even when the General Assembly is meeting.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s leadership committee has been ordered not to spend money right now after a lawsuit from Republican gubernatorial challenger David Perdue.

