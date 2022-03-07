Advertisement

Georgia man forfeits $57,000 Pokemon card, gets prison for loan scam

File photo of Pokemon card
File photo of Pokemon card(PIXABAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities say a Georgia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of it to buy a Pokemon card.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Monday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the collectable trading card as part of his sentence.

The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year in applying for a COVID-19 relief loan.

They say he received $85,000, and spent more than half on the Pokemon trading card.

