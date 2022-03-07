Georgia residents react to surge in gas prices

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia residents are waking up to yet another day of alarming gas prices as the state inches closer to an average cost of $4 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.

“I just got 25 dollars worth of gas and I’m not happy about the prices,” said Atlanta resident John Dewberry.

The average cost of gas in Georgia is now $3.96 with the national average jumping 41 cents in the last week, surpassing the $4 mark. The last time the U.S. saw that number was in 2008 at which point the average price of gas jumped to its all-time high: $4.10.

“I mean it’s high. I don’t wanna pay these prices,” explained Atlanta driver Julia Johnson.

Meanwhile, gas in the Metro costs 47 cents more than it did one week ago.

“I drive for work, so I’m not too happy about it,” Dewberry told CBS46 NEWS.

“It’s getting more and more difficult to come to the gas station and see these prices, but I guess it’s the reality and we just got to prepare for it,” Johnson said.

