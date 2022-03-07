Henry County student holds prom dress giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Prom night is not just a night out on the dance floor. For many high school girls, prom is about getting glamorous.

A 14-year old Henry County teenager, Serenity, held a prom dress giveaway event to help girls have better access to a quality prom dress.

“Sometimes you can’t afford a super expensive prom dress..” Serenity said.

Nearly 90 girls signed up for the pop-up event.

