Innocent driver killed in crash after police pursuit on I-85 in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A police pursuit in Gwinnett County ended in a fatal crash that left one dead Sunday evening.

Around 8:06 p.m. a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a gray Porsche Cayman who was allegedly speeding and driving recklessly on I-85 North near Chamblee Tucker Road.

The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. According to authorities, the driver then made rapid improper lane change near Jimmy Carter Boulevard, ultimately losing control of the vehicle. The driver then entered the emergency lane of the interstate where a wrecker and a disabled vehicle were sitting stationary.

In a matter of seconds, the Porsche slammed into the disabled vehicle.

Police say the driver of the wrecker was able to jump over the concrete barrier wall to safety; however, the driver of the disabled vehicle was unable to move out of the Porsche’s path.

Authorities identified the driver of the disabled vehicle to be 22-year-old Hugo N. Martinez. Martinez.

Police have not identified the suspect involved in this incident at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this tragic story.

