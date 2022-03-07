Advertisement

Man, woman found shot to death at residence in Winder

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Winder police have launched a death investigation after a welfare check led to the discovery of two bodies at a residence on Bush Chapel Drive.

On Saturday, March 5, police responded to the home and found 29-year-old Marcus Gardner and 30-year-old Christina Virginia Smith. The two, who were last seen Thursday, appeared to have been shot. Their vehicle was missing from the residence.

Details remain limited at this time. GBI is assisting with the investigation at the request of Winder police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Winder Police Department at (770) 867-2156 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 11 Field Office at (706) 552-2309.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

